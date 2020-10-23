Oregon had its highest one-day total of new and presumptive COVID-19 cases Friday, Oct. 23, with Oregon Health Authority reporting 550 new cases of the coronavirus.
It's the first time the state has surpassed 500 new cases in a single day. The previous high mark was 484 on Oct. 8.
OHA also reported nearly 9,200 total test results, which is at or near a one-day high, and 8,662 negative tests results statewide. The Chieftain is seeking confirmation from the OHA on if the state's overall processed test numbers and negative test results are indeed a record.
None of the new cases were in Wallowa County, which remains at 40 cases of COVID-19, and the county also had an additional 29 negative test results. Overall, there have been 39 positives and 1,168 negatives in Wallowa County for a positive test rate of 3.23%.
Oregon, which moved past 41,000 cases of COVID-19 with the Oct. 23 report, has a positive rate of 4.83%.
