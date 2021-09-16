SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Sept. 16, reported five new COVID-19 deaths in Wallowa County, bringing the total during the pandemic to 11. Four of the deaths were from cases during the most-recent surge of the virus, which started in July, and a fifth was from earlier in the year.
The earliest was a 79-year-old woman who tested positive on April 28 and died May 11. The woman, who had underlying conditions, died at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, the OHA update said.
The other three deaths came within a week of each other. First was a 69-year-old man who died on Aug. 20, six days after testing positive for COVID-19. It's not yet known if he had underlying conditions.
A day later, on Aug. 21, an 84-year-old man died, also six days after testing positive for the virus. The man had underlying conditions.
Four days later, on Aug. 25, a 56-year-old woman tested positive and died the same day. It's unknown yet if she had underlying conditions.
The fifth death, reported later Thursday, was an 86-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 25 and died two days later on Aug. 27. It's unknown if she had underlying conditions.
The four August deaths are the first reported by OHA during a spike in cases that has seen roughly 295 people in the county contract the virus in the past two months.
On Wednesday, the OHA reported three new cases of COVID-19, and four on Thursday, which brings the county total to 493.
Editor's note: This story has been updated.
