SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after an announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration early Tuesday, April 13.
All the health authorities note this move is out of an abundance of caution as the CDC and FDA review six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in women ages 18-48 after vaccination with the J&J vaccine. The FDA said the adverse events currently seem to be extremely rare. It noted that through Monday, there have been 6.8 million doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine administered nationwide.
The press release from the FDA states that the blood clot in this case was called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), and the patients also had low levels of blood platelets, a condition called thrombocytopenia. These effects happened 6-13 days of the vaccine being administered, according to the FDA.
“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance,” the press release stated. “FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.
“People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” the release also stated.
The OHA will be sending out more detailed information soon.
