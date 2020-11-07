Wallowa County's newest case of COVID-19 — one reported Saturday, Nov. 7 which was the 63rd since the start of the pandemic — was part of a record 988 new cases reported in the state by the Oregon Health Authority.
The previous record was 805 cases reported two days earlier.
There were 13 more deaths attributed to the virus, and the overall toll currently is at 729.
Wallowa County's positive rate of tests is currently 4.5% out of 1,380 results processed, which accounts for roughly 19% of the county's population. Neighboring Umatilla (27), Union (10) and Baker (5) counties all saw increases in their case totals. Multnomah County had 240 new cases, the most in the state by far, as it was one of three counties with more than 100.
Oregon currently has 49,587 cases of COVID-19. Five counties were ordered into a 'social slowdown' by Gov. Kate Brown, which will go into effect Nov. 11.
Wallowa County was not among the five counties forced into the slowdown.
