There was one new case of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Friday, Jan. 22, as reported by the Oregon Health Authority, the third day in a row the county has had one new case. The county is at 99 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state had 877 more cases and 22 deaths, and now has reported 136,839 cases and 1,865 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The state has administered 270,453 doses of the vaccine of the 487,700 it has received.
