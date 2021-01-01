The first COVID-19 update of 2021 on Friday, Jan. 1, from the Oregon Health Authority showed 1,446 more new cases of the coronavirus, including one in Wallowa County. The new case brings the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 77, and the state's total now sits at 115,339.
OHA also reported 13 more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, putting the state's overall total at 1,490.
During December, a month that saw Oregon report more than 38,000 cases of COVID-19, Wallowa County was largely unscathed. There were just six cases of the coronavirus reported in the county during the month.
