Wallowa County has its 37th case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic as there was one new case among the 390 statewide reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
According to OHA, it is the first case in the county since there were two reported on Oct. 8.
The number of cases in Oregon increased to 38,160, closing in on 1% of the total state's population. There were three new deaths attributed to the coronavirus, moving that total to 608.
