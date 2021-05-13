The recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County has slowed again.
The Oregon Health Authority reported one new case on Tuesday, May 11, and one new case on Tuesday, May 13, which brings the overall total in the county to 184.
The surge in late April and early May that saw, at one juncture, 20 new cases in a 10-day-span, has dropped off. There have been just eight cases reported in the county since May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.