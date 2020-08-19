ENTERPRISE — Now that the schools in Wallowa County will be opening classrooms to students on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the county’s three school districts are rushing to make final plans.
Wallowa County is among the 16 rural Oregon counties that can open its doors due to a change in metrics for COVID-19 cases adopted by the Oregon Department of Education last week.
“It’s been nice to work together as three school districts and be on the same page and bounce ideas off one another,” Joseph Charter School Superintendent Lance Homan said.
All three districts will meet state requirements for social distancing, including allocating 35 square feet per student and contact with no more than 50 other people during the school day. All three have plans for meeting and escorting students into school in cohort groups, checking health and ensuring each student is wearing a mask. All three have rearranged classrooms, including where some grades and classes meet, to meet distancing requirements. Recess will be more structured, with fewer children on the playground at a time. And all three districts will be offering online learning to those who opt out of classrooms through the same program — Pearson Learning’s Pearson Connexus program — which is customized to each district and curriculum.
But there are also individual differences among school districts’ approaches to classroom education in the shadow of COVID-19.
Wallowa will have newly designated and designed areas on the street along the north side of the school where students can be dropped off, assemble and be picked up or board buses at the end of the day.
“We’ve revamped our bus drop-off and pickup procedures, and we have worked with the city to make some improvements behind the school,” Wallowa School District Superintendent Tammy Jones said. “Those improvements will include new crosswalk areas, new striping, curbing and signage to make sure that kids will be safe, and designated pick-up and drop-off areas for students.”
Jones said the district will not implement staggered starting times for different grades or classes.
“We’ll do some staggered dismissals, mostly for buses, walkers and car riders,” she said. “But there won’t be anything that’s really noticeable.”
For grades 7-12, Wallowa will also provide a “soft opening” on September 3, said high school principal David Howe.
“We want to have grades 7-9 be here from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and grades 10-12 here from 10 a.m. to noon,” Howe said.
“We’ll go over what the school day will be like, what the traffic patterns and flow will be, where the classrooms have moved to, the protocols for eating lunch, and a lot of other things, so that everything will be easier and smoother on Sept. 8 when we officially open,” he said.
Wallowa Elementary School may follow a similar soft opening plan, Howe said.
At JCS, the student cohorts will be defined by grade levels, according to Superintendent Homan.
“For a school the size of us, we can combine 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 for some classes and activities because it would be under 50,” Homan said. “We’re looking at staggered opening times so we can have the K-6 arrive and then the 7-12 grades arrive at different times. That way we can keep them in separate cohorts.”
Each K-6 grade at JCS will have a separate recess.
“The playground equipment will be cleaned after each cohort has used it and before the next grade comes out,” Homan said.
And JCS will offer fewer electives for its high school students this year.
“It will help us keep our cohorts together,” Homan said.
In Enterprise, school superintendent Erika Pinkerton said that cohorts would be defined as grade levels, so staggered start and dismissal times would be based on grade levels.
“We don’t have a lot of bus riders. Our departures will be based on grade levels,” she said.
Pinkerton noted that recess for kids would include more organized activities, and that the staff was developing a rotation system for access to playground equipment.
“It’s important that there be equitable exposure to the playground for all the grade levels,” Pinkerton said.
“The teachers are excited that we get to come back,” JCS Superintendent Homan said. “Now we feel like we can move forward. But a big reality is how to maintain the required spacing. We have to be creative and thinking about how you do the activities and learning you want to in a different way. Teachers are brainstorming and working on that.”
“We are trying to make this year as normal and student friendly as possible,” Jones said. “We want school to be a place where kids know we care and we are there to help them learn.”
For more information about each district’s opening plans, visit their websites and/or Facebook pages.
