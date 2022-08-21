ENTERPRISE — As Wallowa County schools prepare for another school year, another look at keeping kids safe from COVID-19 is a major part of administrators’ concerns.
Becky Nordtvedt, the new superintendent for the Wallowa County Educational Service District, said Thursday, Aug. 18, that each school district sets its own policies and those plans must be submitted to the Oregon Department of Education by Friday, Aug. 26 — or the first day of school, whichever is earliest.
The first day of school for Enterprise students is Monday, Aug. 29, while Joseph students go back Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Wallowa students were to return Aug. 25, but damage to buildings caused by the Aug. 11 hailstorm delayed that to Aug. 29.
The Oregon Health Authority and the ODE held a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 18, to discuss any changes for the coming school year.
Colt Gill, ODE director, emphasized during the conference that nearly all health and safety protocols will be locally determined by district leaders in conjunction with local health officials.
Some statewide rules remain in effect, Nordtvedt confirmed, such as requiring vaccination requirements — or approved exceptions — for faculty and staff.
But most requirements, such as face masks, social distancing, ventilation protocols and testing for the coronavirus remain in local hands.
Nordtvedt said she is not aware of the specifics of each district’s plan that will be submitted, but believes they’re all quite similar, since the county has a number of students who may live near one school and attend another.
“The beauty is all of our schools have very similar plans,” she said. “In terms of what things look like in the (past) spring, I think it’ll be similar.”
Last spring, the state lifted the requirement that students and staff wear face masks, but anyone is allowed to wear one if they choose.
However, she said, “Things can change if the COVID transmission rates change.”
Tom Crane, superintendent at Enterprise schools, said district officials meet monthly instead of weekly with Dr. Elizabeth Powers at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and get updates on the current COVID situation, such as whether the number of cases is increasing or decreasing and the number of available hospital beds.
But this fall, there’s little change from the spring, when much of local control returned. In March, districts changed to optional face masks, social distancing of 3 feet, daily monitoring for COVID symptoms and testing if one or more symptoms were discovered or a known exposure to someone sick with COVID was determined.
“That’s where we’ll be this year,” he said.
Crane said the biggest change from last spring is local control.
“It’s still about choice,” he said. “We may have students and staff who want to wear masks and we encourage them to” if they choose.
Officials at Joseph Charter School were unavailable for comment.
