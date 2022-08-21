ENTERPRISE — As Wallowa County schools prepare for another school year, another look at keeping kids safe from COVID-19 is a major part of administrators’ concerns.

Becky Nordtvedt, the new superintendent for the Wallowa County Educational Service District, said Thursday, Aug. 18, that each school district sets its own policies and those plans must be submitted to the Oregon Department of Education by Friday, Aug. 26 — or the first day of school, whichever is earliest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.