On Friday, June 5, the Oregon Health authority reported a second case of COVID-19 in Wallowa County.
The patient is a person in their 20s. The patient is self-isolating at home and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Wallowa Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Brooke Pace.
Contact tracing for people the patient may have been close to is underway through the Oregon Health Authority.
No further details are available at this time.
Updates to this story will be posted on our website, at wallowa.com, as they become available.
