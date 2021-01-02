For the second day in a row, the Oregon Health Authority reported a new case of COVID-19 in Wallowa County, moving the county's total as of Saturday, Jan. 2, to 78 since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported another 1,010 cases of the virus, raising the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 116,348. There were two more deaths, moving the total attributed to COVID-19 to 1,492.
