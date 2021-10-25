No employees at either Wallowa Valley Senior Living in Enterprise or Alpine House in Joseph were forced to step down from their jobs last week as a result of a state requirement they have COVID-19 vaccines or exemptions.
WALLOWA COUNTY — No employees at two of Wallowa County’s primary senior living facilities had to leave their jobs last week when the state’s mandate requiring health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption to the vaccine.
The Oregon Health Authority required that public employees, including health care workers, be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 18 or have medical or religious exemptions to the requirement. Fully vaccinated means that for the vaccinations that require more than one shot, they have to have had them by the deadline.
Employers who did not require this of their employees could be subject to fines.
“Everybody is either following the guidance or following the religious or medical exemptions as laid out by OHA and the state,” said Lisa Hilty, corporate manager at Wallowa Valley Senior Living Center in Enterprise on Monday, Oct. 25.
The center, which has 32 employees, had no violations of the vaccine mandate. Hilty did not know how many — if any — obtained exemptions to the mandate rather than getting vaccinations.
But, she said, the center has no worries about layoffs, “happily,” she said.
Steve Zollman, administrator at Alpine House in Joseph, said his facility also had to lay no one off. Three of the 23 employees obtained medical exemptions, he said.
“They were for things like if you’d had a kidney transplant, (they were told) don’t take it,” Zollman said Monday.
He said he thought the vaccine mandate was “fairly stupid,” given the environment his workers were in.
“How can you think that someone who’s been working in a COVID situation for the past 14, 15, 16 months would be in more risk?” he said.
But, Zollman said, he believes his employees should be vaccinated.
“People should be more afraid of COVID than the vaccination,” he said.
