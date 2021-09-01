The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County for the second day in a row on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The county total is at 419. The cases, since the new total was from tests confirmed Aug. 31, put the August total in the county for the month at 180. That count matches the combined total of cases from the start of the pandemic 18 months ago through May 6, 2021.
In the county, 52.3% of all residents and 62.4% of those 18 and older have been vaccinated.
Hospitalizations increased again as now there are 1,178 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, including 24 in Region 9, though the local number is down from the peak of 35 last week. COVID-19 patients currently are accounting for 25.5% of all hospitalizations statewide, and 57% of ICU patients, with 358 people in the ICU for COVID-19. Regions 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9 all have three or fewer ICU beds available.
