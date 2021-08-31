The final report from August from the Oregon Health Authority showed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Tuesday, Aug. 31, raising the overall total to 412. The number of cases during the month of August is up to 173.
The statewide case total on Tuesday was 2,414, with Oregon reporting 43 fatalities. The state also reported 1,162 people were in Oregon hospital on Tuesday. In Region 9, there are 24 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19, down from the peak of 35 on Aug. 25.
Vaccinations, which have continued to increase, are up to 61.6% of the whole state population and 72.3% of those 18 and older.
In Wallowa County, the rate is at 62.3% of those 18 and older, and 52.1% of the entire population.
