Wallowa County inched closer to 300 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with six more cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority Friday, Aug. 13. The county's overall total is now at 286.
Oregon had another 1,785 cases of the virus and reported seven more deaths, which brought the total fatalities to 2,935.
The state also reported another record-high total of hospitalizations — 733. Regions 2, 3, 5 and 9 — which includes Wallowa County — all had record totals of COVID-19 cases. Region 9 had 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The countywide vaccination rate is up to 49.9% of all residents, according to OHA, and 59.7% of those 18 and older.
Statewide, the numbers are at 59.6% and 70.2%, respectively.
