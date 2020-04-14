Some Wallowa County businesses are not particularly feeling the pinch of stay-at-home orders over the coronavirus pandemic, particularly hardware and farm stores. It seems do-it-yourselfers are taking advantage of the forced stay-at-home time to do chores they might put off until later.
“I’m not going to say we’re booming, but we’ve been staying busy,” said Jim Russell, of 1917 Lumber in Joseph. “I wish everybody was in the same boat as me.”
Russell said that despite business closures and “social distancing,” business has been good, between the do-it-yourselfers and building contractors still working.
“There are a lot of do-it-yourselfers here trying to stay busy at home,” he said.
But others are feeling it. James Johnson, of Joseph Hardware, said his business is down about 40% from this time last year. “We’re definitely taking a hit” he said. “We’re still open, but only curbside. We’re definitely seeing an impact.”
He, too, said do-it-yourselfers are keeping him going, as well as contractors. The latter seem to be the mainstream of his business. “With people out of work, there are fewer discretionary funds at everyone’s disposal,” Johnson said.
Of course, animals — both pets and livestock — still need to be fed and farmers are getting to work.
Mary Johnson, co-owner with husband Randal Johnson of Ram Auto & True Value Hardware in Wallowa, said their business is down by about half and they had to lay off their one employee.
She also has been seeing a lot of do-it-yourselfers forced to stay home taking advantage of the time to do projects there. “A lot of people are staying at home just because they’re being health conscious,” she said.
The store is closed to walk-in customers but opened a drive-up window March 24 that customers seem happy with. “That’s been really well received,” Johnson said.
She noted that area farmers are some of their most loyal customers, often coming in for hydraulic hoses essential to their equipment. “Farmers are tough people,” she said. “They keep going and have to.”
Given the dip in business, Johnson said they have applied for aid from the Small Business Administration under the federal $2.2 trillion package approved recently. She said they can get as much as $10,000 under the package.
Mike Hayward, general manager of Wallowa County Grain Growers, said the agronomy side of his multifaceted business is doing well. He said the recent snowfall earlier this month slowed farm work, but growers are back at it now, using seed, fertilizer and fuel. He said fuel deliveries — both for heating and diesel — are about normal for this time of year.
Cameron’s Wallowa County Ace Hardware, in Enterprise, also is finding business about normal, said owner James Cameron.
“Business is OK,” he said. “We’ve been deemed an ‘essential business’ so we are open.” He said he sees a lot of homeowners doing projects at home while forced to stay there, and those interested in lawn and garden care are coming in. But many of the contractors he works with are not working, so that aspect is off.
The stores are doing things differently to comply with “social distancing.”
“We’re trying to keep our distance and wiping the store down several times day,” Russell, of 1917 Lumber, said.
He said many customers don’t even come in, since the majority of the inventory is outside.
Hayward, too, agreed Grain Growers is operating differently. Like others, they’ve closed their on-site offices, maintain “social distancing” and regularly disinfect the premises.
He’s looking forward to things getting back to normal. “This thing needs to get turned around so those folks can get traffic like a normal year,” he said of those particularly hurting from the travel ban. “We’re first and foremost part of a community made up of a variety of business. … It’s not just bricks and mortar, it’s people.”
But as for when it will all end, no one would venture a guess. “My crystal ball’s been broken,” Russell said. “I don’t even predict the weather so I don’t predict this.”
