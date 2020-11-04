ENTERPRISE — Residents at senior living centers can now have visitors indoors under new guidelines set forth by the state that went into effect Monday, Nov. 2.
Licensed nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities that qualify may begin allowing limited indoor visitation for residents, according to an Oct. 28 press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services in Salem.
According to the release, residents may have up to two visitors at a time to meet with in an approved area.
To qualify, a facility must:
• Have no suspected or current COVID-19 cases.
• Follow visitation requirements detailed in DHS policy and related guidance.
• Be in a community with a low or medium rate of COVID-19 exposure; facilities in communities with high incidents of COVID-19 may only have visitors indoors who qualify under the compassionate care policy established July 21.
In Wallowa County, Wallowa Valley Senior Living in Enterprise and the Alpine House in Joseph already are planning for such visits.
Lisa Hilty, vice president of operations at the Enterprise facility, said they qualify with no known COVID-19 cases “that we’re aware of at this time.”
She said staff members are tested monthly and residents are tested if they show symptoms or are believed to have been exposed to the virus.
“It’s an evolving virus, that’s for sure,” Hilty said.
Kim Jones, resident care coordinator at Wallowa Valley Senior Living, said the facility’s executive director, Jennifer Olson, submitted a plan to the state on how the Enterprise facility plans to conduct indoor, in-person visits for state approval. She’s also sent instructions to residents’ families on how to manage such visits.
“It’s kind of the same as what we did for outside visits,” Jones said. “It’ll be a little fireside visit (in the main lobby.) We’re really excited. It’s been on everybody’s mind as weather gets colder.”
She said they still have some work to do to prepare the area, such as set up a plexiglass screen. Residents and visitors will have to wear face masks and shields and maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement.
The visiting area will accommodate one family at a time and be able to be thoroughly disinfected after each visit.
“It’ll work out pretty nice,” Jones said. “We really appreciate everybody’s understanding of our situation. Everybody’s been supportive and working together.”
Steve Zollman, owner/administrator of the Alpine House in Joseph, said his facility also has no suspected COVID-19 cases and will be affected by the new guidelines, though in some cases he’s already been abiding by them.
“We’ve already been inspected and fined for doing what the governor’s suggested to do,” he said. “I was doing outdoor visits before it was legal. We’ve been threatened and fined for having done it.”
He said he’s already planning how to conduct visitation.
“The answer is we’ll do it on case-by-case basis and yes, we have some solutions,” he said.
Zollman said that his facility is not set up like the one in Enterprise, which is both good and bad. He doesn’t have a specific area that allows for isolation of visitors with residents. However, an extra entrance allows visitors to directly access residents’ rooms without exposing themselves to other residents.
He added that there may be areas they could turn into visitation areas.
“There are a couple areas that may be possible,” he said.
Zollman said like Wallowa Valley Senior Living, his staff tests residents if they show symptoms and staff are tested monthly for COVID-19. However, he also ensures anyone visiting has self-quarantined for a considerable period of time.
“We’re more concerned with safety of residents than living up to state law,” he said. “I have more requirements than the state.”
Overall, Zollman expressed some frustration with dealing with the state regulations.
“They’re putting little more common sense that they’re having trouble legislating for,” he said. “The guidelines will change every day for the next two weeks.”
