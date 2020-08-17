PORTLAND — As of mid-June, 1% of Oregonians without COVID-19 had evidence of past infection of the virus in their blood, which is 10 times higher than the reported rate of infections obtained through conventional testing, according to a new study.
The study also suggested that rates of infection increased with age, with no antibodies detected in the blood of pediatric patients 17 and younger. The rate was 0.4-0.5% in those ages 18 to 64; and 1.6 to 2.1% in those 65 and older.
The results indicate a “substantial” proportion of Oregon residents have undiagnosed and unreported infection from COVID-19.
The first case of COVID-19 in Oregon was diagnosed Feb. 28. Through May 31, 4,243 people in Oregon — or about one of every 1,000 people — had tested positive for COVID-19. Because this rate doesn’t account for people who were infected but did not seek testing — such as those with mild or no symptoms or people unable to access testing — the rate is believed to be lower than the state’s actual infection count.
Oregon Health Authority epidemiologists authored the study, which appears in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) for Aug. 16.
