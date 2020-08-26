PORTLAND — Umpqua Bank, a West Coast regional bank, has released its Business Resiliency Survey, a nationwide study gauging the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the confidence and future of U.S.-based small and mid-sized businesses, according to a press release.
More than 1,200 leaders at companies across all industries and geographic regions were surveyed on how their businesses are responding and what they will need in the months ahead to navigate successfully through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic event.
“There’s no denying that the pandemic’s economic impact is deep and continues to be painful for businesses, but there is reason for measured optimism,” Umpqua Bank President Tory Nixon said. “Small and mid-sized businesses are showing resilience and ingenuity in the face of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty. Our research indicates that many have already made strategic pivots that in some cases have made them more competitive, and many more are preparing to pull all the levers at their disposal to emerge healthier, more efficient and better able to serve their customers in the long run.”
Survey participants come from businesses that weathered the initial economic shutdown but face continued uncertainty and are a primary audience for financial assistance through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. They represent a broad cross-section of U.S. enterprises that drive significant job creation and prosperity, including middle market companies with at least $10 million in annual revenue that contribute $6 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and employ 44 million Americans.
Key takeaways from Umpqua’s “Business Resiliency” survey include:
• Investments in tech and automation accelerate to remain competitive. Even as a significant majority of mid-sized companies delay or cut spending, nearly half have increased spending on technology, digital transformation or automation. More than 80% of businesses have already begun automating or plan to automate tasks previously performed by workers, and 76% are exploring ways to digitize the customer experience.
• Companies are making strategic shifts and pivots to adapt and reinvent their business.
Mid-sized companies, in particular, are making significant changes to products and services, with 75% reporting they have or plan to do so. Roughly 30% of small businesses report a similar strategic shift.
• Remote work and emphasis on new skills highlight the potential of long-term workplace changes. According to the report, remote workplaces, for example, could be here to stay as nearly eight in 10 mid-sized and almost half of small businesses are now or planning to soon allow more employees to work from home. More than 60% of mid-sized companies also are likely to replace current employees to add different skillsets, as well as move away from a traditional staffing model in favor of utilizing more contract workers.
• A measured 12-month optimism is coupled with planning for expansion. Nearly seven in 10 business expect their revenue to remain stable (40%) or increase (29%) over the next year. Another 66% expect their profitability to remain stable (40%) or increase (26%) in the next year.
• Some businesses are stronger today and focused on positive, long-term changes. Not all businesses have been impacted adversely. Nearly a quarter report a stronger competitive advantage. Another 41% say they’re adapting and making changes that will make them profitable and competitive long term.
According to Richard Cabrera, Umpqua’s head of commercial and corporate banking, there’s tremendous opportunity for financial institutions to continue rising to the occasion following the federal Paycheck Protection Program by providing tailored solutions that preserve cashflow and create efficiencies necessary to remain competitive in the current and post-COVID economy.
“The stakes in the current economy are high, and the pandemic is clearly forcing companies to carefully consider key aspects of their business and go-forward strategy,” Cabrera said. “With the help of experts in banking and other professional services, many small and mid-sized enterprises will emerge from this crisis looking and behaving very differently, which likely will contribute to significant shifts in the U.S. economy as a whole.”
