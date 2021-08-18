Wallowa County matched its record for COVID-19 cases in a day, as the Oregon Health Authority reported 10 more cases on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to push the total in the county to 311. The count was among 2,139 new cases statewide and 11 more deaths.
There have been 111 cases added in the county since July 19, when the 200th case was reported. The 111 cases in the last month is by far the fastest increase in cases during the pandemic.
Hospitals added patients at a slower rate than on Tuesday, but still saw 850 patients in Oregon hospitals at the time of the report. There are fewer than 10% of hospital beds open statewide.
Countywide, there is now 60.2% of the population 18 and older, and 50.3% of the county's overall population, that has received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.