The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to bring the pandemic total to 521.
There were no new Wallowa County fatalities reported by the OHA, keeping that total at 11.
The update comes a day after there were no new cases in the county on Tuesday, per OHA data.
For the month of September, there have been 102 reported cases in the county. At the current rate, the county is on pace to have a lower total in September than the 180 that were reported in August.
Hospitalizations in Oregon due to COVID-19 are edging lower, with the state currently reporting 939, and 270 in intensive care units.
In Region 9, which includes Wallowa County, there are 27 patients hospitalized due to COVID, and each ICU bed is in use as of the morning of Sept. 22.
The vaccination rate in Wallowa County is now at 64.2% among those 18 and older, and 54% among the entire population. All told, 3,866 individuals in the county have received a vaccine, including 3,697 people 18 and older.
