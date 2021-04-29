The Oregon Health Authority reported three more cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Thursday, April 29, raising the total in the pandemic to 168 and the total in the last three days to eight. The county also had a reported three cases Wednesday and two on Tuesday.
Several of the cases are tied to an outbreak that has led to a closure of Wallowa High School until May 12. The district reported on its Facebook page Thursday that there are six students who have tested positive for the virus.
There were 928 cases of COVID in the state Thursday and one death, bringing the totals to 183,830 cases and 2,491 deaths during the pandemic, OHA reported.
