For the second day in a row, Oregon Health Authority reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County Wednesday, Feb. 3, which raised the total number of cases in the county to 108. There have been eight cases in the last three reports from OHA, and 31 cases since the start of 2021.
The state had another 649 cases and 10 deaths, raising those totals to 144,605 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,991 deaths attributed to the virus.
The number of vaccines distributed in Oregon is closing in on a half-million, with another 17,720 doses added to the registry and now 471,966 doses given statewide. More than 87,000 individuals are fully immunized, according to the OHA website.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital Communications Director Brooke Pace said Tuesday that the hospital has received another 100 first doses, which Pace said will be used to finish first-round vaccination of Phase 1A recipients and educators, as well as continue vaccinations of those 80 and above.
Those shots will be distributed on Feb. 9.
