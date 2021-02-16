There were three new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday, Feb. 16, which brought the overall total of cases to 137. It was the first reported cases since Saturday, when once case came in, according to the OHA.
While still part of a rush that has seen more than 30 cases crop up since the start of February, the number of cases appears to be on a brief decline. The county had a record nine cases in one day reported last week.
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations being distributed in the county continues to increase. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Communications Director Brooke Pace said Tuesday that by the end of the day, the total number of people to have received both doses of the two-dose Moderna vaccine should reach 409, and that the number is expected to reach 542 by the end of the week. All told, by the end of the day Tuesday, 1,184 people in the county will have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The hospital does not expect to receive any new doses of the vaccine this week.
