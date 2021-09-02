Wallowa County had three new cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Sept. 2, raising the overall total in the pandemic to 422.
Statewide, there were 2,449 cases and 27 deaths reported by the OHA. Hospitalizations decreased, though the number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 remains at 1,131, with more than 300 in ICU. The statewide total still exceeds 90% of capacity.
In Region 9, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped to their lowest level in two weeks, with now 21 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That's lower than Aug. 19, when there were 22 patients for COVID-19.
In Wallowa County, 52.4% of the population has been vaccinated, including 62.5% of those 18 and older.
The OHA also released its breakthrough case report, which continues to finds that each week, between 80-85% of COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people. The report for this week showed 2,592 breakthrough cases among the 16,265 total cases of COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 22-28.
The number of breakthrough cases reported in Wallowa County is at 23, up from 15 in last week's report.
