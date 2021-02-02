The Oregon Health Authority reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to bring the total in the county since the start of the pandemic to 105. There have been five cases in the last two reports from OHA.
The state reported 619 more cases and 23 more deaths for combined totals of 143,978 cases and 1,958 deaths during the pandemic.
More than 454,000 doses of the vaccine have now been administered statewide, and according to the OHA website, more than 80,000 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
