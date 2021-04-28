There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wallowa County on Wednesday, April 28, the highest total of COVID cases in one day in roughly two months.
The county, which is up to 165 cases since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, has had sporadic single cases, but Tuesday reported two cases and Wednesday reported the highest one-day total since February. There have been no new fatalities in the county, with the total remaining at five.
The county numbers have remained low even as the state enters a fourth wave of COVID-19, with 888 cases reported on Wednesday and two deaths, moving the totals to 182,916 cases, and 2,490 deaths.
There have been close to 3 million COVID shots given in the state: 1,543,640 doses of Pfizer; 1,257,015 of Moderna; and 93,001 of Johnson & Johnson.
