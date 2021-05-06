There are two more COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County, Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday, May 6. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 180, and 20 cases in the last 10 days.
They were part of 763 cases in Oregon on Thursday, and five more deaths. There have been 189,162 cases and 2,514 deaths.
More than 1.35 million people in Oregon have completed a vaccination series, and almost 500,000 more have had one shot in a two-shot set.
OHA reported Thursday there have been 611 breakthrough COVID cases (a positive COVID case at least 14 days after completing a series) and eight deaths.
