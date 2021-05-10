ENTERPRISE — Two cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wallowa County by the Oregon Health Authority over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 182 since the start of the pandemic last year.
The cases were reported on Saturday, May 8. They are the latest in what had been a large uptick in cases in the past two weeks, though the reported cases are slowing down. The county had no new cases Friday or Sunday.
Wallowa County had 16 cases between April 27 and May 3, but just six cases since. In all, there have been 22 cases since April 27.
