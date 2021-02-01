Oregon Health Authority reported two more cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Monday, Feb. 1, to raise the case total in the county to 102.
The cases were among 964 reported in Oregon on Monday. The cases were from the previous two days, as OHA did not put out a report Sunday. The total number of cases in Oregon is now at 143,373, and there was one more death attributed to the virus to raise the total to 1,958.
Currently, there have been more than 438,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.