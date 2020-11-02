ENTERPRISE — Two more cases of COVID-19 were detected in Wallowa County according to a report Tuesday, Nov. 3, by the Oregon Health Authority. No new COVID-related deaths occurred here.
Wallowa County now has a total of 58 confirmed or presumptive cases since the pandemic started and two deaths.
The OHA reported there were 495 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases Tuesday and nine new deaths statewide.
