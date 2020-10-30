Wallowa County on Friday, Oct. 30, surpassed 50 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic on the same day Oregon posted another one-day high in cases with 600.
Wallowa County had two new cases of COVID-19, and currently has had 51 cases of the virus. The positive test rate has increased to nearly 4%, and there have been 13 new cases in the county in the last two weeks.
Statewide, the new case total was a record high for the second day in a row after there were 575 cases Thursday. There are 44,389 cases of the virus in Oregon.
The state attributed two new deaths to the virus, putting the total at 675. The state's fatality rate in known cases of 1.52% is lower than the national rate.
