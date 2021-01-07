There were two new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County as reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Jan. 7, marking the third day in a row OHA has noted two cases in the county. The number of overall cases in Wallowa County since the start of the pandemic now stands at 86.
The OHA on Thursday reported 867 new cases in the state and 10 more deaths, raising the total number of cases in Oregon to 121,085 — just under 3% of the state's population — and 1,568 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
OHA also reported more than 5,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given Thursday, and to date, 66,920 doses have been administered in the state. So far, Oregon has received more than 250,000 doses of the vaccine.
