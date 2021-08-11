Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wallowa County according to the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Aug. 11, the same day that Gov. Kate Brown re-instituted mask mandates in indoor locations. The total now in Wallowa County since the start of the pandemic is 273.
The new cases were part of another 1,991 cases in the state on Wednesday, which included nine counties that had at least 100 cases — Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla and Washington. There were eight deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 665 people were hospitalized with COVID at the time of the report, which is a record high.
