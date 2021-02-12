Wallowa County had two more confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the Friday, Feb. 12 update from the Oregon Health Authority, putting the overall count up to 133 cases, which is closing in on 2% of the county's population. Thirty-three of those cases have been reported in the last two weeks, including a one-day record of nine cases reported Tuesday.
Statewide, there have now been nearly 650,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, and according to the OHA dashboard, 177,848 people have been fully immunized with both shots. In Wallowa County, 1,052 people have received the Moderna vaccine, and of those, 183 have received both doses for complete inoculation, according to Wallowa Memorial Hospital Communications director Brooke Pace. Another 140 doses have been distributed to the county, which Pace said will allow the hospital to begin vaccinating the 70 and up population.
