Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wallowa County by the Oregon Health Authority Friday, Jan. 15, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic 10 months ago to 94.
The cases were the first reported in the county since Sunday, when there were four cases — the highest one-day total in two months.
The state reported another 1,037 cases and 21 deaths, bringing those totals to 131,258 cases and 1,758 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The number of vaccinations administered has surpassed 173,000.
