Two new COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County were among the 399 reported by the Oregon Health Authority Saturday, Oct. 24.
The new counts, the first in the county in nearly a week, raised its total to 42, while the state total jumped to 41,739. There also were four deaths attributed to the virus, raising the statewide count since the start of the pandemic to 653. The survival rate of known cases in Oregon is 98.4%.
In Wallowa County, the positive test rate is 3.3%, and there have been 1,233 tests administered in the county, marking about 17.2% of the population.
