Wallowa County had two new cases of COVID-19 in the Wednesday, Feb. 17, report from the Oregon Health Authority, which brings the overall total in the county to 139 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 37 cases in the month of February. The rate of infection in the county is now just less than 2%.
Statewide, there were 473 new cases and five deaths reported. There have been 151,257 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic close to a year ago, and 2,143 deaths. The state's infection rate is 3.57%.
There have been more than 700,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, and more than 200,000 people have received both doses for full inoculation.
