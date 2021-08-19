Wallowa County posted its highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases to date.
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Aug. 19, reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous one-day high of 10 cases, which had been reached twice in the last month, including Wednesday. The total number of cases is now at 327. The infection rate in the county is up to 4.5%.
In the month since the 200th case was reported on July 19, there have been 127 cases, and the average rate of four per days in the last month is higher than at any stretch of the pandemic.
Statewide, there were 2,971 cases of COVID-19, and 19 more deaths attributed to the virus.
In Wallowa County, the overall vaccination rate is up to 50.4%, and the rate of those 18 and older is 60.3%.
In the county, the 70-79-year-old segment of the population has the highest vaccination rate by far at 79%. Those from age 60-69 have been vaccinated at a rate of 64.1%, and those 80 and older are at 62.4%. The rest of the county has a rate of under 60%.
As of Thursday morning, Region 9, which includes Wallowa County, had 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Statewide, 845 people were in Oregon hospitals for COVID-19 at the time the OHA took data.
Statewide, 70.8% of those 18 and older have been vaccinated, and 60.2% of the population has received at least a dose of a vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.