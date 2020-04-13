Evidently, the federal government CARES. Struggling Wallowa County businesses that rely heavily on tourism are are seeing a glimmer of hope in the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) aid package. The was passed by Congress in March to help with the financial damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But merchants are understandably finding it difficult to wade through the bureaucracy to access that aid.
A webinar, held online Thursday, April 9, helped some local businesses better access that aid. The webinar was sponsored by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District. It featured experts, including Sen. Jeff Merkley, and Eric DeLary, the director of the small business development center at Blue Mountain Community College.
Lisa Dawson, executive director of the NEOEDD, said the Oregon allocation of the federal package amounts to $1.64 billion, but she’s unsure if a method of dividing it within the state has been devised, and how much might be available to rural communities hard hit by tourism cancellations.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) approved in March offers businesses two main components: the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Both are for loans of up to $10,000 that have provisions for at least partial forgiveness.
The EIDL is available through the website of the Small Business Administration (SBA). It provides a “loan” advance of up to $10,000. This advance will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. Funds will be made available following a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid.
The PPP is an SBA program available through local banks. It is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
The process can be cumbersome and there’s no certainty about when the funds will come through. It may take anywhere from two to six weeks to hear if an application has been approved, webinar speakers and business owners agreed.
DeLary said that many banks are giving priority to their current clients.
“We are getting positive feedback from people who’ve applied for the PPP payroll loan so far,” he said.
Merkley urged applying for the PPP loans, but with some issues related to unemployment he deferred to experts at the Oregon Department of Employment.
“We’ve seen a 10% increase in unemployment in just three weeks,” he said. “We’re expecting more.”
He acknowledged that the SBA, state agencies and lending institutions are being overwhelmed with applications due to the pandemic. “The challenge is that the application system going through banks and credit unions is not going fast enough,” Merkley said.
Michael O’Connor, owner of the Bronze Antler Bed & Breakfast in Joseph, said his business won’t be open for the next few months and he has had to lay off part-time employees and another hired as a private contractor. He said he’s applied for both the EIDL loan advance and the PPP payroll assistance, but from what he saw online, his bank isn’t taking more applications right now.
Merkley told him it could be advantageous to keep his employees on the payroll and get the PPP. While the current PPP doesn’t include private contractors since they are their own business, a future version of the program might, the senator said.
“I’m still up in the air about what to do,” O’Connor said, adding that he appreciated the senator’s participation.
“It’s all so confusing right now,” O’Connor said. “Everyone’s scenario is a bit different.”
Other area business owners who didn’t take part also have looked into the loans under CARES.
Wendy Reininger, co-owner of Arrowhead Ranch Cabins near Enterprise, said she expects they’ll take a hit from the pandemic, but she’s still “on the fence” on applying for aid.
David Hurley, who with wife, Susanna, owns the Eagle Cap Chalets in Joseph and Eagle’s View Hotel in Enterprise, said he’s applied for the PPP. “I hate taking government money, but I try to take care of our employees,” said Hurley, who also is treasurer of the Wallowa Lake Tourism Association.
Teresa Sajonia, mayor of Joseph and co-owner of Embers Brewhouse, said she applied for the loans immediately. Embers does takeout amid the ban on on-site service. “At this point, we’re still unable run a payroll and get anybody back to work,” Sajonia said. “But the safety of the community is our first priority. We’re going to come out of this OK.”
Then there are some who don’t want the federal money.
“I suspect there’s a catch-22 somewhere to that,” said Doug Witherrite, who owns the business at the Troy Resort.
Cody Mawhiney, owner of the Imnaha Store and Tavern, said the pandemic has cut his business in half, but he won’t apply for federal aid. “That just hurts our country worse. People say its free money but it’s not free,” Mawhiney said.
Ellen Morris Bishop contributed to this article.
