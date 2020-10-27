PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 664, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
OHA reported 391 new confirmed and presumptive cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 42,808. Of that number, 46 are in Wallowa County, including two of the new cases reported Tuesday.
Wallowa County cases have resulted in two deaths, OHA reported. The county is one of 15 of Oregon’s 36 counties to experience two or fewer deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.