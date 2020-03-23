The Wallowa County Commissioners this morning declared a state of emergency in the county as a local response to the coronavirus and acted to discourage visitors from outside the county.
The declaration provides the following guidelines:
1) Voluntary closure of all motels, B&Bs and other overnight lodging.
2) Discourage all out-of-town guests from visiting friends, family, and business associates.
3) Discourage out of town patronage of businesses including but not limited to grocery shopping, tourism, and general non-essential direct transactions.
“We are following the lead of the hospital and the medical community,” said Commission chairman John Hillock. “We are trying to help them get their message out.” That message includes limiting travel, keeping social distance, and isolating ourselves from others who might be contagious.
