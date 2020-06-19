Wallowa Memorial Hospital confirmed on Friday, June 19, that the Oregon Health Authority will be announcing two new positive COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County, bringing the county's case total to seven.
One is a person in their 40s and the other is in their teens.
These individuals are not hospitalized and are isolating while recovering. Investigation is ongoing to identify potential contacts.
These will show up on OHA’s count on June 20.
