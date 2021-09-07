Wallowa County is approaching 450 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic as the numbers that showed during August are rolling into September.
On Friday, Sept. 3, there were 23 new cases reported in the county according to the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the overall total to 445. Already there are 26 cases in the month of September and 206 cases since the start of August.
Cases totals from the weekend have not yet been reported by OHA given the Labor Day holiday.
The OHA also put out its weekly breakthrough report last week, which shows that each week, between 80-85% of COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people. The report for this week showed 2,592 breakthrough cases among the 16,265 total cases of COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 22-28.
The number of breakthrough cases reported in Wallowa County is at 23, up from 15 in the previous week's report.
