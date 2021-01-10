Wallowa County had its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Sunday, Jan. 10, when Oregon Health Authority reported four new cases of the disease in the county. That brings the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 92.
The cases are part of a recent uptick locally. There have been multiple cases reported in the county on five of the last six days, with a total of 12 new cases since Jan. 5.
OHA on Sunday reported another 1,225 cases of COVID-19 in the state and two more deaths for totals since the start of the pandemic of 125,683 cases and 1,605 deaths.
The state is also nearing 100,000 doses of the vaccine administered. More than 8,600 vaccinations were recorded into the immunization registry, according to OHA, and the total since the vaccines first arrived in late December is 97,010.
