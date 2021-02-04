Wallowa County had its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases in more than four months when the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Feb. 4, reported five cases among the 730 statewide. It raises the overall total of cases in the county to 113.
It's the most in a day since there were six reported back in mid-September.
It's also part of a recent trend that has seen the overall number of cases in the county shoot up about 10%. The reports on Tuesday and Wednesday each had three cases, and the prior report on Monday — which was a two-day count — had two cases, putting the total in the last four reports at 13 cases.
Even with the recent uptick, Wallowa County still is among the counties with the fewest cases per capita in Oregon. Its case rate of 1.58% of the population is higher than only Wheeler, Curry and Tillamook counties, and its one of seven counties with a case rate of less than 2%.
