While the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide has been on the decline in recent weeks, Wallowa County is moving in the opposite direction.
The county saw its highest one-day spike in new COVID cases to date when the Oregon Health Authority reported nine new cases Tuesday, Feb. 9. That raises the overall total of cases to 127.
Twenty-five of those cases have occurred since the calendar turned to February. Two cases reported on Feb. 1, which moved the total to 102, were confirmed in January. Since then, the county has crept upwards, having three days with three cases, five cases reported on Feb. 4 and capped off — for now — with the newest nine cases Tuesday.
There have been 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the county — including a fourth fatality — since the start of 2021. That is a 65% increase in overall cases during that time.
The state reported 529 new cases and seven more deaths, and more than 16,000 new immunization doses given. To date, 588,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and close to 149,000 people have received both shots for complete immunization.
