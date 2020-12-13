Wallowa County reported one two case of COVID-19 Saturday, Dec. 12, but no new cases Sunday, placing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic at 74, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state is closing in 100,000 cases, as the 1,440 cases reported Saturday and the 1,048 on Sunday placed its total at 93,853. There have been 19 deaths reported in the last two days, and a total since the start of the pandemic of 1,155 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
