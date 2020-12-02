Wallowa County had one new case of COVID-19 reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Dec. 2, bringing the county total up to 72. It was the first case reported in a week.
The county, during the last two weeks, has been relatively unscathed in terms of new cases after nearly doubling from mid-October to mid-November.
The state, which reported 1,244 news cases and 18 additional deaths Wednesday, is up 78,160 total cases, and there have been 953 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The state's positive test rate currently is 5.55%, higher than the county's of 4.17%. According to OHA, 1,631 people in Wallowa County have been tested.
